Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold and Simi welcomed their first child Deja in 2020

Two years later, fans can't seem to understand how grown Deja now looks seeing as Simi sang Duduke for her before her arrival

The Duduke crooner shared a hilarious TikTok video with her daughter who is her complete lookalike

Nigerian singer Simi announced her pregnancy in 2020 with a beautiful song Duduke which went viral.

Before Deja's arrival, Nigerians already started calling her Duduke, just like the song that was made for her.

Nigerians gush over Simi's daughter Deja

Simi recently shared a TikTok video she made with her daughter with the little girl looking all grown up.

Deja who is her carbon copy leaned on her as they used a funny filter to a Meghan Trainor song.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

comradeotumbalamba:

"No be this one dem sing duduke for??I swear I’m getting old"

Ooreofe:

"Nawa o, no be duduke of yesterday be this. Time flies bruh"

Believe❤️:

"Duduke done big finish oo "

Dimmakitchen:

"Wait no be this baby they sing Duduke for which year ? Nawa ooo Hubby pls I am ready now."

happinessohazurui:

"duduke don big finish ooo God abeg I need to be married asap "

mamacalabash3:

"ooo my is that duduke that was in your bele just yesterday ...can't believe this."

la_mide:

"So cute the fact that she knows every lyric word for word is so adorable "

Gomnatee:

"the resemblance is uncanny."

