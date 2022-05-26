Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun is is updating his fans with a lovely video of his 5-months-old daughter, Ayomide

The funnyman shared a video of Ayomide actively watching cartoons on television and he declared that the action will make him concentrate on other things

AY also gave a hint about his upcoming AY Live comedy show in Abuja, Nigerians have reacted to the video differently.

Ace comedian, Ayo Makun is demonstrating how he is coping as a new father after sharing an adorable video of his 5-months-old daughter, Ayomide.

The comedian shared the lovely video of beautiful little Ayomide watching cartoons in the living room and she concentrated fully on the tv.

Comedian AY shares lovely video of his baby, fans react. Credit: @aycomedian

AY said his daughter's concentration will give him the avenue to concentrate on the AY Live comedy concert in Abuja and wondered if cartoons still do magic.

He captioned the video as:

"Found an easy way out.... So this cartoon things still dey work? Let use this opportunity to prepare for Ay Live in Abuja on June 5."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Ayomide watching cartoon

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Ayomide watching cartoons, most of them are in awe of how adorable she is.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officiallrosie:

"She is so adorable."

Thebabylounge:

"Cartoons and animations are the new 'digital childminders'. Ayomide looks so grown! #blessher."

I_am_grace_personified:

"I am on this table right now ... Just discovered it for my 2months old baby too."

Adebiyiye:

"This is AY chai, the resemblance be here.. God bless you little one, May you forever be a source of joy to your parents.. I love you baby."

Printklin_ng:

"Make she just watch this nursery for 3yrs before she start school.. you will see the difference. They learn alot here."

