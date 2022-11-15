Top Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania, recently shared a video online of himself on daddy duties with his three daughters

The music star had gone to pick them up from school and they were all very excited to see him and ran to hug him

Another part of the video showed the girls singing and hailing their father as the best and telling him they love him

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania, recently showed his fatherly side on social media as he ran school errands for his daughters.

In a video that went viral on social media, the music star had gone to pick his girls from school when they all reacted in excitement to see him.

The clip showed his three daughters running to greet him and give him a big hug after they spotted him in their school.

Singer Flavour's daughters hail him in video as he picks them from school. Photos: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

Another part of the video showed Flavour already in the car with his daughters and they were heard singing for him and hailing him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The three girls, who were very outspoken, called Flavour the best papa and noted that they have eternal love for him.

They said:

“Papa is the best, papa we love you so much, thank you, it’s eternal love o”

See the adorable video below:

Fans gush over video of Flavour on daddy duties with his three daughters

The cute video of Flavour with his daughters soon made the rounds on social media and it got netizens gushing over them. Read some of their reactions below:

chunkygiftnsurpriseng:

"The bond the daughters share I love it "

lisaimen94:

"Parents should Be careful not to post the school their children attend, the world is a terrible place"

ginisfavoured:

"Small school runs you did, you are doing videos, what would their mothers do?"

bondezil:

"1 school pickup and you post it of course, they’re happy to see you na."

ris_hairline:

"The way them dey hail papa, be like them branch ice cream joint on their way home adorable kids by the way."

ogesnazzy:

"Odogwu nwoke you are doing well by letting them attend the school and bond together as siblings , they are so adorable and lovely girls❤️❤️ #girldad"

chizzy_enwereji:

"fine girls"

Fans gush over video of Simi's 2-year-old daughter singing her song

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently gave fans another reason to gush over her two-year-old daughter, Deja.

Simi and her baby girl have been known to share a lovely bond and the music star recently posted one of such bonding moments online.

Taking to her official Instagram story, the music star shared a clip of her two-year-old singing along to her song.

In the clip, Deja completed her mother’s lyrics to her hit song, Love Don’t Care, and she seemed to know the words as she sang them with her baby voice.

Source: Legit.ng