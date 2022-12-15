A mother received backlashes from social media users after a video of her daughter wearing eye lashes surfaced online

In another report, a young Nigerian man with much money invested his wealth into building a beautiful house for himself

A video of a courageous young lady also got many talking as she danced in front of a soldier at an NYSC orientation camp

In looking at some of the videos that got many people talking in recent days, Legit.ng found that family, dance, and wealth were constant themes.

The themes could be a pointer to what people are preoccupied with and could easily relate to. Another thing common to the videos was that the people in them did things that are not considered usual.

A video of a kid rocking fake eye lashes was criticised online. Photo source: TikTok/@bansi342, @ani_tahh, @baatsebawinnie

Source: UGC

In this report, therefore, Legit.ng will be examining the story of a man who chose a house over cars, a failed parenting case, and a lady's daring attitude in the presence of a soldier.

1. Young Nigerian millionaire built house

A young Nigerian man in a short TikTok video told people that he valued building a house over owning cars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People congratulated the young man who shared a video of his house. Photo source: TikTok/@bansi342

Source: UGC

The man who filmed his mansion which was just completed stated that he loved what he spent his wealth on. Inside the house are expensive pieces of furniture that only the rich could afford.

2. Corps member danced in front of soldier

A young Nigerian lady at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp decided to dance in front of a soldier without fear.

The lady ran to the officer's front and saluted him. Unaware of her intention, the soldier stretched his hand out for a handshake; only for the lady to start dancing. The officer laughed and walked off.

The lady said:

"They will soon beat me in this camp."

3. Kid with artificial eye lashes

A story of a kid with long eye lashes at her graduation party in school got many people wondering why she was made to wear them.

In a video that gathered thousands of reactions on TikTok, the kid yawned during the ceremony to show she was tired. Many said that her mother must have subjected her to much stress to wear the lashes.

Daughters made their father happy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed the moment two beautiful daughters employed dance moves as a strategy to get money from their father.

In a video shared by one of the children, @rarediamond038, they both filed out into their balcony as they anticipated their daddy coming out.

When the man saw them, he could not stop laughing at their mischief as he dipped his hand into his pocket and gave them enough money to make hair.

Source: Legit.ng