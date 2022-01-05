Actor Gbenro Ajibade has got people gushing afer he shared photos of beautiful moments with his daughter Azariah

The dad of one is on vacation with his child and they get to create wonderful memories as they wear similar outfits and colours

Many Nigerians have praised Gbenro for being an intentional father and putting in the effort to have a great relationship with his daughter

Nollywood stars, Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade are no longer married but they are doing a great job co-parenting their daughter, Azariah.

Gbenro is on vacation with their little girl outside the country nd he has taken to social media to share adorable photos that have got both fans and colleagues gushing over them.

Denim affair

Before hopping on the plane, Gbenro and his daughter served beautiful smiles as they posed for photos in their matching knee-length dungarees, white shirts and sneakers.

Hats on

In another post, the father and daughter duo went to have fun somewhere and they twinned in matching hats this time around.

Cute in pink

Pink is generally believed to be a girly colour, but Gbenro Ajibade pushed that aside just to rock a pink sweatshirt with his daughter.

While Azariah rocked a total pink look, the actor decided to do just the top.

"The party continues #dettydecember …kiddies version way!!!! "

Sweet reactions

Gbenro surprises daughter at school to celebrate his birthday with her

Birthdays are special days and it counts when we spend them with people who mean the world to us, which was why actor Gbenro Ajibade decided to fly miles back to Nigeria to be with his daughter.

In a video shared by the actor, Azariah was at a recital with other kids in school and the little girl ran to the front row immediately she sighted her daddy.

It was a cute father-daughter moment as Gbenro held on to his child, while the recital changed into a happy birthday song for him.

Source: Legit.ng