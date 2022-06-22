Singer Flavour’s adopted son, Semah, clocked a new age some months ago and shared a photo on his Instagram page

The boy who was adopted years ago is now a grownup young man and social media users familiar with his story celebrated him

An old video documenting how Semah and Flavour met was equally spotted on the celebrant’s Instagram page

Semah Weifur, the adopted son of Nigerian musician Chinedu Okolie, better known as Flavour, quietly celebrated his birthday some months ago.

The visually-impaired young man clocked a new age on Tuesday, April 19, and wished himself a happy birthday on Instagram.

Semah who hardly posts on social media shared a single photo of himself showing how much he has grown.

“Happy birthday to me,” his caption read.

Some congratulatory birthday messages were also spotted in Semah’s comment section. Legit.ng gathered some of the birthday wishes below:

de_banks1 said:

"Happy Birthday dear."

blessinglgeorge said:

"Happy birthday and many blessings to you son. May God protect you from all evil and sustain you to see only greatness in your life in Jesus's mighty name. Amen."

nora_ever7 said:

"HBD Semah.... What a great transformation."

oswizz said:

"Happy Birthday to you Semah! .......Wishing you longlife and prosperity in good health and sound mind!"

khayceekingz said:

"Happy birthday blessings.. More beautiful years to come ."

arinmenkah said:

"Happy birthday and many more semah ."

Flavour and Semah meet

The Nigerian singer discovered Semah in March 2017 during a visit to Liberia where he saw the young man perform his song.

In May of the same year, Semah flew down to Nigeria where he met Flavour and they both worked on a gospel track.

The song titled, Most High, was a huge success in 2018 when it was released. Check out a video detailing Semah's emotional journey below:

Flavour meets Semah's mother

In 2018, Legit.ng reported that Flavour visited the mother of his visually-impaired adopted son, Semah.

A video of the singer and Semah's mum surfaced in the online community and got many people emotional.

Semah couldn't contain his excitement after setting eyes on his father and he immediately threw his arms around him to the delight of the people around.

