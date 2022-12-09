Popular actress Mercy Johnson recently shared some photos of her at the APC women Southwest rally

The mum of four whose husband is running for a seat in the House of Representatives threw her weight behind Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Despite the huge reactions and backlash that trailed Mercy's post, her husband is standing by her

Mercy Johnson's husband Prince Odi Okojie has thanked her for her unwavering support for his political ambition.

This comes after the actress got dragged on social media for attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) women Southwest rally.

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson's hubby praises her Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Prince Okojie noted that is wife who is his best friend has always stood where he chose to with him.

He tagged the actress an amazing woman and affirmed that they will work hard for Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Praying for her, the politician also reiterated his love for his wife.

"@mercyjohnsonokojie My Dear Wife and Best Friend, Thanks a lot for your support, You have always STOOD where I STAND, You’re an amazing WOMAN. We will work hard for NIGERIA. I LOVE you and GOD Bless you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See Mercy's post below as well as her husband in her comment section

Reactions to Okojie's reply

shokya_tara:

"@princeodiokojie why won’t you use her as you like? Because she’s your wife abi? Make sure you treat her well, because she has sacrificed so much for you, even more than you have done for her. She’s just trying to be a subm*issive wife, I won’t really blame her for it. But what is wrong is wrong!"

fanimokunkikelomo:

"@princeodiokojie sir why not leave my mercy out of this your campaign na by force because you married her you want my mercy to involve herself under this scam APC the APC that is bringing suffer to d country."

pebble822:

"@princeodiokojie God forbid the both of you "

chygoz_k:

"@princeodiokojie which Nigeria do you want to work hard for? Who sent you? You don’t even have a slim chance of winning "

ezinwanne01:

"@princeodiokojie make you wife begin born for Nigeria before una go advice us where to vote."

Mercy Johnson's kids demand for baby brother

After four children, Mercy Johnson is done with anything pregnancy, but her babies think otherwise.

The actress, known for her hilarious TikTok content, shared a video of one she made with her kids.

The three grownup children, Purity, Henry, and Angel dragged her to the middle and went from begging her to give them another baby brother to arguing.

Source: Legit.ng