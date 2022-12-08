Popular actress Mercy Johnson recently shared some photos of her at the APC women Southwest Rally

Mercy Johnson also threw her weight behind the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is running for a second term in office

The actress also urged Nigerians to vote for the APC as she spoke about their good intentions, which sparked reactions

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is making headlines after sharing a post indicating her full support to the All Progressive Congress (APC) ruling party.

Mercy Johnson, in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 7, shared photos of her activity with the ruling party as she declared full support for the incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She wrote:

“Earlier today, I joined His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC ‘Women Presidential Campaign Team’ at the APC women Southwest Rally.

As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women.

From the goodwill messages and conversations with the women leaders, I was opportuned to hear from the horse’s mouth and I have renewed hope and confidence in the good intentions, great plans and actions to follow for the women of Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria. RenewedHope. VoteAPC. Odiwife.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Mercy Johnson declares support for APC

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

bravewearsofficial:

"You all just care about money, and no single regard for humanity. It's a pity!

sirvicgold_za:

"You haven’t heard that APC is very hard to sell this days? Country people are wiser now .#BadForYou."

zubbysteph:

"Support ur husbands for his position but don’t try sugar coating APC!! Even deep down you know the truth!!!"

dopeboilifestyle:

"You self reason am if them ask u to vote APC again , you go gree?? . Please use your influence to promote nollywood not politics."

judah.king:

"Seriously, apc?! From where Nigeria was in 2015 to where it is now?! You name is mercy… may God have it on you. But this is ."

nemelumrita:

"We will not vote for APC ma, thank you."

Source: Legit.ng