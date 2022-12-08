The trending conversation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix series continues to rage on as Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Cross joins and gives his two cents about it

Cross reacted to the Meghan and Harry conversation by slamming popular blogger Linda Ikeji for accusing the former Duchess of being at fault for the ex-royal becoming a commoner

The ex-BBNaija star noted in his tweets that Linda was wrong to blame Meghan for Harry's choice to renounce his royal titles and birthright because he did it for a woman he loves

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Cross Okonkwo recently joined the raging Meghan Markle and Prince Harry conversation online.

In his response to the trending conversation, Cross took time to blast Linda Ikeji for her comment about the ex-Duchess of Sussex. He queried the popular blogger for accusing Meghan of being at fault for Prince Harry's choice to renounce his birthright and royal titles.

BBNaija star Cross drags Linda Ikeji for Criticising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about their Netflix series. Photo credit: @crossda_boss/@officiallindaikeji/@meghan.markle.official

Cross noted that Linda Ikeji spoke like someone who didn't know how racist the British royals could be.

The reality TV star also noted that whatever Prince Harry did was done because he had found true love, affection and peace in someone who genuinely loved him in return.

See Cross' post reacting to Linda Ikeji's comment about Meghan Markle and prince Harry's Netflix series:

See how netizens reacted to Cross' comments responding to Linda Ikeji's statement about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

@pukka____:

"She’s always talking rubbish. Like we don’t know how the royal family don’t like Meghan. Well, it’s been a while Linda made headlines, so she decided to analyze Meghan’s story so she could be out here. Linda, rest in Jesus Christ's name amen."

@_diinno_:

"The way she said it was wrong but she had a point...you found love does not mean you now start going against your family...."

@nurse_kenneth007:

"Because Meghan is a woman so Linda can't say he truth? C'mon man..."

@mchsluxury:

"Linda is on to something, the story is deeper than judging off instagram sentiments."

@adamazi_prisca:

"Linda and her pick me attitude. Women supporting women in the mud aunty that traveled across 7 rivers to fall pregnant while portraying celibacy on the gram have to nerves to trash another woman in a happy marriage."

@elisabethkumje:

"But cross is right, when I saw Linda’s statement for a black blogger she sounded dumb , knowing fully well how this people treated her."

@_dorhees:

"Linda sha no lie....I don’t know why black people cannot see through that woman’s bs."

@chukwunelotam:

"I said this! Harry is a full blown adult! Saying Megan made him turn from his family and become low of a prince or whatever phrase she used, is just hate!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous blogger and media mogul Linda Ikeji recently held no bars back in her tirades of attacks against former UK royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ikeji accused the actress Meghan Markle of commonising prince Harry and making him act beneath his birthright and historical responsibilities.

The media woman then noted that Harry had just made a mockery of his life by selling a tell-it-all of his life to Netflix as an original series.

Source: Legit.ng