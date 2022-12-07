Former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is currently in Ghana, shared an update on his page showing how his time is going

The techpreneur treated himself to the popular Ghanaian jollof, and he shared a picture of his meal on Twitter

Without mincing her words, BBNaija’s Erica urged Dorsey to visit Lagos and she would give him a better version of the jollof recipe

Former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, recently stirred reactions from Nigerians in the online community after sharing a photo on his page.

Apparently, the techpreneur is currently in Ghana, and he made sure to treat himself to the popular Ghanaian jollof rice.

Erica shoots her shot at Twitter's Jack Dorsey. Photo: @ericanlewedim/@jack

Source: Twitter

Dorsey shared a picture of his meal and accompanied it with the country’s flag.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

BBNaija’s Erica reacts to Dorsey's tweet

Upon sighting the tweet, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim, swung into action and took a shot at the businessman.

Erica urged Dorsey to make a stop in Lagos and have a taste of a better version of the rice delicacy. She wrote:

"Stop by in Lagos lemme give you better Nigerian jollof rice."

See their exchange below:

Social media users react

@LadyXan_ said:

"Where are the Ghanian Elites? To be honest, without sentiment or favouritism, Nigerian jollof remains the best and spicy too ❤️. So yummy ."

@Mildr_ed said:

"I agree he needs to experience the beauty of Nigerian jollof ."

@sogwason said:

"This man just like Ghana nah so he go carry Twitter HQ go give Ghana while Nigeria Dey. Now he don dey eat Ghanaian Jellof."

@royalangieann said:

"Miss Erica did they serve you jollof when you visited Ghana?"

@AngelaG81366680 said:

"Yes Jack stop by and eat better jollof rice from Star Girl ."

Nigerian man shocked to see what lover prepared with N2500

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man couldn't believe his eyes after seeing what his girlfriend cooked with just about N2500.

The young man had entered the kitchen to greet his girlfriend when he caught a glimpse of the pot of stew.

As soon as her boyfriend entered the kitchen, the young lady covered her face as her lover tried to film her

Source: Legit.ng