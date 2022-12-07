Rumours of gospel singer Frank Edwards being in a relationship with Deborah Eneche have finally been put to rest

This comes as Frank Edwards joined many others to congratulate Deborah on her engagement to Sam Hawthorn

Edwards' message to the lovers has stirred reactions from many of his fans as they couldn't help but tease him

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Gospel singer Frank Edwards has joined other celebrities to pen congratulatory messages to Deborah Eneche, daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Eneche, on her engagement to her love interest Sam Hawthorn, which she made public a few days ago.

In a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 6, Frank Edwards reposted a photo of Deborah and Sam as he prayed for God’s blessing on their new home.

Frank Edwards pray for Deborah Eneche. Credit: @frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"My people! Give them. God bless your home! @deborah_paulenenche & Sam.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

This comes after the gospel singer had denied rumours of him being in a relationship with Deborah.

Reactions as Frank Edwards congratulate Deborah Eneche on her engagement

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

ujukalu06:

"Plz I am waiting for your own sir we are begging❤️."

joeben_rock:

"Internet can rest now."

lovettmariaking:

"They never saw them coming internet thought they know but Nahhh! The children of God are smarter lols❤️."

michaelgodsown:

"Awalamo Thank God, bloggers can now rest, while the wife Tobe can rejoice in advance for not collecting December breakfast ✈️."

__sheviva_:

"We are waiting for our own next oo."

buddizie:

" They sha used you to pepper us. You suppose sidon front row of high table that day. and collect double portion of Jollof and dodo."

kingnelson37:

"Na u been wan pay for wetin u no chop."

faithalex2017:

"U don free now."

fablessed:

"Congratulations to them once again . For our online in-laws, it's time for y'all to go drink water ."

Deborah Eneche announces engagement in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Deborah, the daughter of Paul Eneche, left social media users pleasantly surprised with her uploads.

The gospel singer and minister posted photos from her pre-wedding shoot as she announced her engagement to Sam Hawthorn, a real estate investor and media consultant.

In one of the pictures, the couple were seen dressed in white, with Deborah sporting a beautiful modest asoke dress with long flare lace sleeves and a high neck.

Source: Legit.ng