BBNaija’s Tega Dominic has caught the attention of many in the online community and gotten them asking questions about her marriage

In a viral video, the Shina Ya Eyes star was spotted seriously rocking fellow ex-BBNaija housemate, Pere

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video with many wondering if she is still married to her husband

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tega Dominic, seems to be on a mission to get social media users talking about her.

The reality star who faced backlash years ago over her conduct in Big Brother’s house was seen getting busy with fellow BBNaija star, Pere Egbi.

BBNaija's Tega and Pere dance in video. Photo: @its_tegadominic/#pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

From indications, Pere had joined other colleagues to attend Tega's birthday celebration at a nightclub and she took a moment to rock her male colleague hard.

The viral video captured Pere making minimal movements as Tega got busy with her waist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

exquisite_vivi said:

"I thought this lady is married."

blessing_oyakhilome said:

"I’m not sure she’s still married though or she was permitted to trend once again."

ify_peters14 said:

"D guy no even fit hold waste feel nyash tooorrr."

elisapearl_ said:

"Tega Abeg chop life, no look anybody face."

rukkystitches7 said:

"she no dey husband ous again because say she turn celeb werey girl."

twinnetp said:

"Later now she will be giving motivational talks..."

beckygboms said:

"But this lady leave her marriage becos of big brother or Wetin I thought she was married hmmm."

_ademoni_ said:

"Omoh tega don kuku enter the world like this ."

tttbabyyym said:

"Pere incoming pastor isonu..."

itz_ninuola said:

"Later dem go say dem dey make her feel depressed mtchew if i hear justice for tega epe ni gbogbo yin ma gba."

BBNaija's Pere says marriage is a scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Pere Egbi sparked a debate on social media after sharing his views about marriage.

In a post shared on his official Twitter page, the reality star submitted that the entire concept of marriage is a scam.

Pere's post got social media users arguing in his comment section as they tried to counter his point.

Source: Legit.ng