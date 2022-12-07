Famous Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has got people fuming with her hot takes about the just-released Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-it-all Netflix original

Linda, in a post shared on her Insta-story, slammed the former British royal Prince Harry for losing touch with his historical, cultural lineage, position and reality

The blogger also slammed Meghan for commonizing Harry while she continues to villainize her royal in-laws

Famous controversial blogger and media mogul Linda Ikeji recently held no bars back in her tirades of attacks against the former UK royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ikeji slammed the former actress Meghan Markle for commonising prince Harry and making him act beneath his birthright and historical responsibilities.

Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji sparks reactions online with her comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: @officiallindaikeji/@meghan.markle.official

Source: Instagram

The media woman then noted that Harry had just made a mockery of his life by selling a tell-it-all of his life to Netflix as an original series.

However, fans and supporters of Meghan and Harry were quick to descend on Linda Ikeji's page to ferociously drag her for having a different and controversial opinion about the former Duke and Duchesses of Sussex.

See Linda Ikeji's comment about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix original below:

See how supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reacted to Linda Ikeji's criticism of their Netflix tell-it-all series

@lolo_starrr:

"Ignorance is when you idolise an empire whose history is steeped in pillaging others, r*pe and people theft - with your own people being the major casualties. Diana died in silence and we cried. Now Harry who btw has categorically stated over and over that he doesn't want his wife ending up like his mum is being vilified. Yet if it were you, you'd expect your husband to be by your side and fight for you."

@nuliques:

"It's like Linda didn't grow up watching how they victimized princess Diana. Moreover, Harry is a grown man; nobody can force him to do anything. Leave this couple alone."

@wemmymore_:

"I agree with Linda on this…no one absolutely no one forced her to marry Harry."

@cest_moi_betsyikeme:

"I agree. I don’t want royal media attention yeyeye but every day u are on the news."

@aishawluv:

"How is Megan to blame? Prince Harry chose Meghan and everyone is so pressed about it they are happy and he even left the Royal family because of their ways towards her. I’m glad they are living their best life despite of all the hate."

@nefertiti___0:

"Ok I see!!!! Linda knows everything going on in the mind of prince harry! Omniknowest."

@chris_igban:

"Women attacking Women.. Okay oooh! I wish everything we see on media is exactly what’s happening behind the scene. Na people wey dey inside know the Truth..."

