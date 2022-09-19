Celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji recently took to her social media page in celebration of her darling son, Jason

The little man clocked 4 and the wealthy blogger shared an emotional video that captured his transformation since she welcomed him into the world

Ikeji equally expressed her satisfaction and excitement about the good life that awaits her son as he grows older

Media mogul Linda Ikeji didn’t spare her sweet words as she recently took to social media to mark the birthday of her darling son, Jason Ikechukwu Ikeji.

The wealthy dedicated a post to her little man who clocked four and she had some emotional words for him.

Linda Ikeji marks son's 4th birthday. Photo: @lindaikeji

Source: Instagram

Ikeji mentioned how she often feels the urge to go back in time and feel some of their special moments once again.

“Sometimes I wish I could go back in time.. not to change anything.. but to feel things twice. Like the day he was born. Best day of my life! And to think it's been 4 years,” the doting mum wrote.

The businesswoman went on to wish her little man a happy birthday celebration. A video shared also captured Jason’s amazing transformation since he was welcomed as a baby.

See her post below:

Returning to IG with yet another post, the mother of won wondered how she was able to spend 38 years of her life alone without her son.

Ikeji mentioned how he brings so much joy into her life and expressed her excitement at the good life that awaits him in future.

See her post below:

Social media users react

adeyanjudeji said:

"Happy birthday great man. May God bless you always."

bettyirabor said:

"Happy birthday Jayce."

alexis_special_nutrition said:

"Me just imagining the things Jayce will inherit. . Happy birthday boy. Live long."

helenprest.ajayi said:

"What a cutie pie ❤️Our September baby. Happy birthday to us!"

_graceoma said:

"May your light continue to shine and it will never go dim❤️ Happy birthday sweetie."

Source: Legit.ng