Reactions continue to trail the recent arrest of Nigerian pop start, D'banj by an anti-corruption agency, ICPC

The ICPC had claimed that D'banj fraudulently diverting funds earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power projects

Some Nigerians on social media say the situation would have not been the same if the project was still under VP Osinbajo

FCT, Abuja - The news of the arrest of Oladapo Oyebanji (aka D’banj) by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has continued to generate reactions from cross section of Nigerians on and off social media.

The musician was arrested and detained on Tuesday, December 6, after ICPC operatives closed in on him, forcing him to surrender himself at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

VP Osinbajo's office was in charge of N-Power before it was reassigned to a newly-created ministry in 2019. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

The ICPC accused the pop star of fraudulently diverting funds earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power projects, an empowerment programme set up in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

The scheme was initially coordinated under the Office of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN when it was set up in 2016.

While the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) were managed under the vice president’s office, some Nigerians on social media said the schemes were adequately and efficiently managed devoid of corruption.

The SIPs, the largest in Africa, received laud commendations from international development institutions like the World Bank and United Nations.

In 2019, the Nigerian government established the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development to coordinate the SIPs.

According to Chika A. Michael, on his Facebook page in response to D’banj’s arrest, said:

“N-Power that Osinbajo was managing well, they hijacked it. When Osinbajo was in charge, it was going smoothly not until it was handed over to ndu ohi.”

Solomon Amedu, on his part, said:

“Osinbajo did a great job with N-Power and even as acting president. Nigeria would have been much better if Osinbajo was in charge.”

ICPC has said it will prosecute the singer for syphoning N-Power funds for personal use.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the music star was nabbed over his alleged involvement in N-Power fund diversion with the help of some top government officials.

ICPC said the singer had previously dodged invites to defend himself against fraudulent claims before he was waylaid in Abuja on Tuesday, December 6.

Some Nigerians on social media demanded that the ICPC should also reveal the identity of government officials involved in the alleged fund diversion scheme.

D’banj’s lawyer reacts to arrest, detention by ICPC

In a related development, the legal team of D’banj has dismissed claims that he is involved in the alleged N-Power fraud.

Maryam Musa El-Yakub, the legal representative of D’banj, said the controversy surrounding her client is a scheme to defame him.

She also urged the general public to ignore media sensationalism laced around the whole situation.

