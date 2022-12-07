Dbanj’s ICPC Arrest: “Mention the Government Officials,” Nigerians Demand Amid N-power Fund Diversion Scandal
- Veteran Nigerian singer Dbanj is currently trending on social media amid reports of his arrest by the ICPC over N-Power fund diversion allegations
- Many have demanded that the identity of the top government officials linked with the singer should also be revealed
- Legit.ng has compiled different reactions from some aggrieved Nigerians in the online community
Nigerians on social media woke up to the surprising news of the arrest of singer Dapo Oyebanj, aka Dbanj, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kokomaster was nabbed over his alleged involvement in N-Power fund diversion with the help of some top government officials.
It was reported that the singer had previously dodged invites to defend himself against fraudulent claims before he was corned in Abuja on Tuesday, December 6.
Who are the government officials? Nigerians ask
Amid news of his arrest, Nigerians have since flooded the online community demanding that the authorities should also reveal the identity of government officials involved in the alleged fund diversion scheme.
Read mixed reactions gathered online below:
@Crhedrys said:
"Bro! They said D BANJ and some Govt officials diverted money. They mentioned DBANJ’s name but didn’t mention any govt officials. Government officials are now “Unknown Fraud Men” UFM."
@AOluyiJohn said:
"Other government officials involved won’t matter because this will not be their first but you see this D’banj alleged involvement, it is highly disappointing. Corruption permeates all aspects of our lives in this country."
@DejiOluwatobi said:
"D'banj arrested over Fraud Allegation in connivance with Govt officials. The names of those Govt Officials involved should be mentioned too. No one is above the law. The rod of the law should hit everyone involved on the head, irrespective of status or post in the society."
healthertainer said:
"Now it’s only his face in the media for an alleged crime committed with the aid of top government officials. Please post their names and faces too."
clickviva said:
"We need to know the names of the government officials involved in this."
Source: Legit.ng