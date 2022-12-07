“N400 Million Well Spent”: Friends Gather Like Small Kids to Admire Burna Boy's New Diamond Necklace in Video
- Burna Boy seems to be ending the year on a big bang, as suggested by a recent video spotted online
- The Grammy-winning musician coughed out over N400 million for a new customised diamond necklace
- A video of friends admiring the new piece on Burna’s neck surfaced online, and netizens had different things to say
Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has had nothing short of an amazing 2022, which explains why he is wrapping things up with a big bang.
In a bid to reward himself for all his hard work over the past few months, the Twice as Tall singer acquired a super expensive diamond-studded necklace.
In a video making the rounds on social media, Burna Boy was seen flaunting the piece while some friends admired it on his neck.
According to Burna Boy, the diamond-studded necklace, which was customised to his popular “Odogwu” nickname, cost over N400 million.
“This was $1m well spent,” the singer said.
Watch him speak below:
Social media users react
timzytim5 said:
“The flyest chain I have seen on these artists is the "Martell swift" on davido.”
chioma4eva said:
“This looks heavy and solid....rich guys play. Congrats Burna, enjoy your money.. you deserve am.”
tonia.gram_ said:
“And you expect Stefflondon feelings not swing like jangolova.”
randyradiolover said:
“How I wish I have this kind of his money….....alot of Nigerians will be taken off the street congratulations to u dou...na ur money.”
emclothing_brand said:
“Money is meant to be spent that's why I always encourage people to spend money on clothes while they are alive. Graveyard no get boutique. Spoil yourself.”
chu6x said:
“Burna normally get money...... you know how many shows and endorsements niggg@ did this year? he be winning by default ohh.ODOGWU INDEED”
psim23_my_fortress_ said:
“I love investment ..this is more profitable than buying a lambo.”
Source: Legit.ng