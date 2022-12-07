Burna Boy seems to be ending the year on a big bang, as suggested by a recent video spotted online

The Grammy-winning musician coughed out over N400 million for a new customised diamond necklace

A video of friends admiring the new piece on Burna’s neck surfaced online, and netizens had different things to say

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has had nothing short of an amazing 2022, which explains why he is wrapping things up with a big bang.

In a bid to reward himself for all his hard work over the past few months, the Twice as Tall singer acquired a super expensive diamond-studded necklace.

Burna Boy has a new diamond necklace. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, Burna Boy was seen flaunting the piece while some friends admired it on his neck.

According to Burna Boy, the diamond-studded necklace, which was customised to his popular “Odogwu” nickname, cost over N400 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“This was $1m well spent,” the singer said.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

timzytim5 said:

“The flyest chain I have seen on these artists is the "Martell swift" on davido.”

chioma4eva said:

“This looks heavy and solid....rich guys play. Congrats Burna, enjoy your money.. you deserve am.”

tonia.gram_ said:

“And you expect Stefflondon feelings not swing like jangolova.”

randyradiolover said:

“How I wish I have this kind of his money….....alot of Nigerians will be taken off the street congratulations to u dou...na ur money.”

emclothing_brand said:

“Money is meant to be spent that's why I always encourage people to spend money on clothes while they are alive. Graveyard no get boutique. Spoil yourself.”

chu6x said:

“Burna normally get money...... you know how many shows and endorsements niggg@ did this year? he be winning by default ohh.ODOGWU INDEED”

psim23_my_fortress_ said:

“I love investment ..this is more profitable than buying a lambo.”

Singer Teni gifts herself an expensive wristwatch

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Billionaire hitmaker, Teni, stirred reactions online after spending millions on an expensive wristwatch.

A video surfaced on social media that captured the singer trying out the new wristwatch as a friend filmed the moment.

Teni was also heard in the video reassuring herself and mentioning how she deserves the expensive jewellery.

Source: Legit.ng