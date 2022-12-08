Nigerian fashion influencer Vincent Ebuka recently got social media users talking following one of his Instagram uploads

In the video, he is seen showing how to achieve a stylish wedding look alongside a lady

The couple who showed the cost of items purchased in the video had internet users reacting with mixed feelings

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While attending a wedding can prove to be expensive, Vincent Ebuka is showing that it doesn't always have to be so.

The fashion influencer, alongside a lady, showed how to achieve a stylish look on a budget in one of his videos which has since gone viral.

Photos of the couple styling their looks. Credit: @litosman001

Source: Instagram

The video showed the couple going to a thrift market where they purchased their various items, all under N5,000.

While the lady opted for a silk brown slip dress gotten for N2,000, Ebuka got himself a cream jacket (N2000), a shirt (N1,000), a pair of pants (N1,500) and brown shoes (N4,000), making a total of N8,500.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The end result sees them slaying effortlessly in an English wedding guest style.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on thrift fashion

cherry_sandas:

"Okrika is life na okrika Gowns me I like to buy oo na once once I de enter boutique."

ekekesunday1:

"E still cost."

chi_dinma_x:

"Abeg drop market location."

angel4u2luv99:

"Hahhahahahhah poverty I hate you."

chinyereododo:

"That gown is."

sdng.preowned.bridals:

"Omo, 4k male shoe still dey market?"

__smyla:

"You won’t even know they got it for that price."

cephas_speaks:

"This right here is proof that looking classy as a man is waayyy more expensive compared to a lady."

__mubarokah:

"E still cost, Na person Wey get money Dey do shopping for occasion, why I no go wear Wetin I get for house, a broke B like me."

British Fashion Awards: Burna Boy rocks N2.4m designer ensemble to UK event

Burna Boy is never one to disappoint when it comes to making fashion statements.

Whether in crop tops or sleek masculine looks, best believe he will always come through with the right amount of charm.

The British Fashion Awards showed saw several international stars in attendance, including Grammy winner, Burna Boy rocking an expensive ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng