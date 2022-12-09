DJ Cuppy and her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, have continued to display their love for all to see on social media

In their latest public display of affection, Cuppy shared a video of them sharing a quick kiss and advising fans to get a man who is obsessed with them

Cuppy and her boo’s love displays have been met with mixed reactions from fans and some of them expressed their suspicions

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy and her boo, Ryan Taylor’s love have continued to wax strong in the full glare of fans.

They have been known to publicly display their affection on social media and Cuppy recently shared another of their romantic moments.

In a clip posted on her Instagram stories, the celebrity disk jockey was seen bragging about being an African queen before sharing a quick kiss with Taylor.

Not stopping there, she also accompanied the video with a caption where she advised fans to get a man who is obsessed with them.

She wrote:

“Get you a man that’s obsessed with you”.

See the video below:

DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor’s relationship stirs mixed reactions

The sweet video from the celebrity couple stirred a series of different reactions online. While some people gushed over them, others seemed to find their relationship suspicious.

Read some of their comments below:

clear_stretch_marks:

“ U Don start. 2mins into relationship Una go begin drop motivational quotes. My darling I want ur union to last but abeg stop with the relationship advice for now just enjoy ur life with ur man. E get why.”

ekaclem4love:

“E dey pain them, omg e Dey sweet you.”

jennie_emeruom:

“Obsession can be toxic. I don't want this type of relationship that i feel weird about please.”

sisi.oma:

“Sha blink twice if you need help.”

_real nma:

“l no wan hear story sha.”

rare_ benita:

“Hope all these are not just for show. I really want her to be happy.”

ladycherub:

“There's something off about this relationship. My instinct is never wrong! Hmmmmmmmm.”

k_ketim:

“Not necessary!”

pretty.chammie:

“Feel like it's just for clout. probably contract relationship.”

Source: Legit.ng