Davido's fans and lovers surprised many when they decided to throw a concert to honour their fave

Videos from the event have made the rounds on social media, and one of them showed how much love fans have for OBO

The singer's single Stand Strong played, and fans sang along passionately with their phone lights on in the dark night

Davido is well-loved by his fans, and the fact that they decided to throw a concert to honour him after the death of his son Ifeanyi speaks volumes.

A video from the event made the rounds online and got people emotional.

There was an outpour of love as Davido's fans held a concert. Photo credit: @thedavidodailyshow/@davido

Fans of the singer sang along to his inspiring single Stand Strong, which played without instrumentals, just Davido's voice.

The huge crowd sang passionately and solemnly as they turned on their phone lights in the dark night.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to clip showing Davido's fans at concert

richie.richie127:

"Biggest 30BG !! ❤️"

________kalshal001:

"I get fans wea de para gon, my own G pass G-wagon "

thetz1905:

"A great one! ❤️ To everyone when made this happen."

fashion_core.lagos:

"OBO no go minus ❤️"

chukwuemeka01:

"As if they want to take me to heaven."

mr.fkay:

"It’s not by twitter bants, this is love❤️"

sirluwe:

"We stand all time God is our redeemer "

Rapper MI reacts to Davido’s fan concert

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, was one of those in awe of the concert organised by Davido’s fans to honour the singer after his son, Ifeanyi’s demise and his 30th birthday.

On the night of Thursday, December 1, 2022, thousands of Davido’s fans gathered at their chosen location to show love to the singer and videos from the event left many netizens with goosebumps.

Rapper MI also appeared to have been greatly touched by the show of love and he took to his Twitter page to express himself.

According to MI, Davido’s fan concert was one of the purest expressions of love he had witnessed. Not stopping there, he added that the singer is deserving of it and prayed for him to also feel the love.

