Top Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, recently reacted to the outpouring of love Davido received from his fans at a concert

A Davido fan concert was organised by lovers of the singer to honour him after the death of his son, Ifeanyi

According to MI, the concert was one of the purest expressions of love he had ever seen, adding that Davido was deserving

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, was one of those in awe of the concert organised by Davido’s fans to honour the singer after his son, Ifeanyi’s demise and his 30th birthday.

In the night of December 1, 2022, thousands of Davido’s fans gathered at their chosen location to show love to the singer and videos from the event left many netizens with goosebumps.

Rapper MI also appeared to have been greatly touched by the show of love and he took to his Twitter page to express himself.

MI says Davido's fan concert is the most pure expression of love he has ever seen. Photos: @mi_abaga, @davido

According to MI, Davido’s fan concert was one of the purest expressions of love he had witnessed. Not stopping there, he added that the singer is deserving of it and prayed for him to also feel the love.

He tweeted:

“The @davido fans event is one of the most pure expressions of love I have seen. For a truly deserving and kind soul! I pray David feels all the love and light he has created in the world in this moment. Love and light”.

Nigerians react as MI speaks on Davido’s fan concert

MI’s reaction to the love shown to Davido by fans at the event got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

imwizzybankz:

“OBO will never minus bigger him I pray.and GOD bless you the guy MI abaga for being real ❤️”

expensive_ikite500:

“ 001!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Na only your name them fit tag for this kind matter !!!!!!!!”

kimhobbs111:

“Nigga listen to me the Nigeria industry is full of fake fake fake love but davido own the real pure love in that industry he loves and show it to everyone of them I can't wait to see him again 7th most famous human in African and one of the most famous men in the global @Davido the biggest for reasons let's go ❤️”

lyrickalfreeman:

“❤️❤️❤️God Bless and protect u always Brother @davido”

Chief Oji wrote:

Temple tweeted:

Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun, other top stars storm Davido fan concert, pay tribute to Ifeanyi

The Davido fan concert, which was free of charge, saw a number of top celebrities in attendance as they performed to a packed audience.

A series of videos made the rounds from the event and left many netizens in awe as they also got to witness the outpouring of love for Davido.

Stars such as Victor AD, May D, Bella Shmurda, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Dremo, Zlatan Ibile, B-Red, and Bayanni, to name a few, left the crowd screaming with their performance.

Also, at the event, some minutes were spared to eulogise Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi. A fan took to the stage to pray for the lost one and asked God for his soul to rest in peace.

