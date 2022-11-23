Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the famous duo singing brother PSquare trended recently after getting into a vicious altercation online with netizens

Peter Okoye, who is a huge supporter of the South Eastern presidential candidate Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)

However, supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) took to Mr P's handle to tell him to leave Lagos and go back to Anambra since that is where the home state of Peter Obi

Famous Nigerian singer and one of the singing duo of the PSquare group, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, was recently involved in an online altercation with supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr P is a huge supporter of Peter Obi and his presidential ambition, and he never shies away from online confrontations about his candidate.

Peter Okoye stirs emotions online with a tweet where he broke shamed BAT supporters in Lagos. Photo credit: @asiwajubolatinubu/@gregorypeterobi/peterpsquare

However, there was a recent altercation where Peter Okoye was asked to move out of Lagos and go back to Anambra, the state that Peter Obi was once governor of since he claimed Asiwaju was a terrible choice for Nigeria.

Okoye, however, responded to the Asiwaju trolls asking why they always claimed that he made his wealth from Lagos as if he didn't work for it.

He also slams his detractors to work and make their fortunes in Lagos like he did, except if they're cursed not to.

See Peter Okoye's tweet responding to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's supporters:

See how netizens reacted to peter Okoye's message about making it in Lagos

@ojb_motors:

"You Made it in Lagos! You made it in Lagos!! Did Lagos made itself? Awon oloshi."

@feelfreelikeabird247:

"Lagos probably has the highest percentage of suffering people in Nigeria."

@anwuli_60:

"Lagos people be feeling like Lagos is Los Angeles when most of them are broke and suffering."

@maleficent_mama2:

"Them carry lagos for head like bottle water sellers."

@ineedigboandshayo:

"Even Tinubu himself made it in Lagos. Tinubu isn’t from Lagos. The real lagosians self no get money."

@robinsongudn:

"People will just wake up in the morning and say nonsense."

@btw_008:

"Drop better song first."

