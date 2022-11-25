Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has urged Northern Christian leaders to be vigilant regarding their endorsement ahead of the 2023 elections

Atiku's strong supporter noted that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, endorsed Peter Obi on Bola Tinubu's instructions

In a post shared on his verified Twitter page, the PDP chieftain maintained that Lawal is working for Tinubu to dilute Atiku’s Northern votes

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has reacted to the recent endorsement of Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post shared on his Twitter page on Friday, November 25, tableshaker said Lawal who is not in support of the ruling All Progressives Congress Muslim-Muslim ticket is endorsing Obi on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s instruction.

Reno Omokri says Babachir Lawal is working for the ruling APC and endorsed Peter Obi on Tinubu's instruction. Photo credit: Reno, Babachir Lawal, Mr. Peter Obi

Omokri tweeted:

"Babachir Lawal works for Tinubu. He was made Secretary to the Government of the Federation by Tinubu. He was protected from EFCC by Tinubu. He is endorsing Peter Obi on Tinubu’s instruction, to dilute Atiku’s Northern votes. Northern Christians, refused to be used! #TableShaker

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of Reno Omokri and reacted to the development.

@Zubairusuleima7 tweeted:

"Lol,when I heard northern Christian o laugh very well . How many Christians are in the north that can make significant difference to the poll."

@meddy061 tweeted:

"And you say you are a public policy analyst...what have u been analysing since èjòò."

@mbwaenyang tweeted:

"Reno, I'm a Northern Christian and my vote is for Peter Obi. Not because of what Babachir said, not even because Obi is a Christian but because I trust he (Obi) will be an excellence president."

@Arubi58100782 tweeted:

"Reno, you are really confused about politics. You complain about every endorsement PO get."

@Kim1ofafrica_ tweeted:

"Obi is the man. You better stop this divide a rule thing. Northern Muslims and Christians want to see a better Nigeria, a Nigerian that works. For equity, fairness and justice Obi is the candidate with the right equation."

@AnyimDaniel tweeted:

"This is what they are failing to understand! There’s big hope that Peter Obi will perform..,,of course he’s not gonna steal our money..he’s not known for bad governance "

Northern APC Christian leaders deny endorsing Peter Obi as Dogara gives crucial update

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Northern APC Christian Leaders have denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, had said the group is backing Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Lawal is also a member of the aggrieved group within the APC.

Tinubu gets major endorsement in Peter Obi’s territory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu's presidential bid took a positive twist ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Tinubu who has not been widely favoured in the southeastern part of Nigeria received a huge boost after being endorsed by top monarchs and stakeholders in Ebonyi state.

The Ebonyi state traditional rulers council during a town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 23 pledged their absolute allegiance to the presidential bid of Tinubu.

