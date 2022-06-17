One of the PSquare brothers, Peter Okoye , is speaking tough ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria

, The singer is solidly throwing his weight behind Peter Obi and urged Nigerians not to miss out on the Labour Party's presidential candidate

He asked the citizens if they are not tired of suffering, and someone asked how sure he is Obi is the best man for the job

The race for the number one seat in Nigeria is in top gear as celebrities are also talking and supporting their favourite candidates.

One of the PSquare brothers, Peter Okoye, is a big fan of Peter Obi and he expressed his admiration for him in a tweet he shared with his numerous followers.

Peter Okoye urges Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi. Credit: @peterpsquare @peterobi

Source: Instagram

Peter who is rooting for the Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate urged his countrymen not to miss out on him in 2023.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"If Nigeria misses this Man next year, even heaven will not forgive us. Abeg suffer no dey taya una?"

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Peter Okoye's post about Peter Obi, some of them declared their support for other candidates.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hurller_herphyz:

"How do you know that Peter Obi meant well or will do well for Nigeria? Or you are been tribalistic here,this is how we over hype Buhari in 2014 but look at what is happening today. Aso rock is not Anambra please let's pray to God to give us a good leader."

Quazim11:

"You are rooting for the man who invested Anambra money in his family business while the state infrastructures suffered. Suffer and unemployment no dey tire you?"

ay_dave4:

"All of them are the same. Didn't they talk about Buhari then like this and see what's we're encountering."

Mr Jollof slams critics, declares support for Tinubu

In a related development, Comedian, Mr Jollof declared his support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The comedian tracked back on the wrong things he has said about the politician in the past and insisted that he was blind and a baby when he was criticising him.

He further urged the people supporting other candidates to focus on them and leave his own Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng