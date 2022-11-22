Singer Portable Zazu has unveiled a new artist named Yung Duu, who he just signed to his Zeh Nation music label

Sharing a video of his new artist sampling his songs, Portable revealed he discovered him on the street as he hinted at a new collaboration between them

His announcement has stirred funny reactions from netizens as many mocked him over his latest action

Barely a few days after unveiling his female manager, Nigeria’s controversial singer Portable Zazu has signed a new artist, Yung Duu to Zeh Nation record label.

Portable made this known in a post via his Instagram page as he shared a snippet of the new signee’s song.

Portable says he believes in his new signee's craft. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to the Zazu crooner, he signed Yung Duu because of his craft, adding that he was with him before he made it to the limelight

Sharing some videos of his new signee, Portable wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“New Signee Ÿõûñg Duu under ZEH Nation Records….I discovered him based on believing in his craftdiscovered him on the street & he has so many vibes to deliver…he has been with me since I was an upcoming artiste Thank God for life He’s my Signee now & we had a collabo already.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Portable signs new artist

See some of the reactions below:

rexxiepondabeat:

"No go dey dream of your boss o."

akachukwu_kur:

"Na anything you see now you pick am Awon signee no beat am oh,"

dreadbyyankee:

"Portable don sign pass Olamide ybnl history only this year."

dj_summie:

"Wahala Wahala … I want to know your boss."

bright0_33:

"Your artist don plenty pass mavins record artist."

iam_emadihno:

"This one go enjoy for like 3 months…."

badboi____tifeh01:

"Portable , what’s wrong ? You get voice ! You get grace ,but you don’t know what’s next !"

Portable unveils female manager

Portable, in a clip he shared, introduced his female manager named, Stelliza Adesiyan, as he joked about not giving her a part of the money.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Portable wrote:

“They say money is the root of all evil?? I still want it regardless BIZA BIZA #dollartreefinds if you work you go chop Teramo ZEH Nation many many inspiration.”

Source: Legit.ng