Zazu crooner Portable has taken to social media with a video unveiling his new signee, days after parting ways with an artiste

The singer shared a freestyle video of his new artiste, Young Duu, on his Instagram page while welcoming him to the label

However, netizens have since shared mixed reactions to the freestyle video, with many saying the young man should find something else to do

Controversial music star Portable has stirred mixed reactions from netizens after announcing the latest addition to his music company, Zeh Nation.

The Zazu crooner posted a video of the new artiste, Young Duu, freestyling while sharing how he discovered him on the streets.

Portable flaunts new artiste. Photo:@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable also disclosed that the young man was with him back when he was still struggling as an upcoming artiste himself.

“I discovered him based on believing in his craftdiscovered him on the street & he has so many vibes to deliver…he has been with me since I was an upcoming artiste Thank God for life He’s my gignee now & we have a collabo already,” Portable wrote.

Social media users react to video of Portable's signee

tinukss said:

"Portable should focus on actually blwing first and become a normal person before bringing another thing like him to our faces. This one too is already singing like him. We don’t want ."

marsh_melow_ said:

"We never handle portable finish una want add pandemic? God abeg oo X 589 million."

demo_krats said:

"Make e feed dem well well before showcasing them. He lacks nutrients."

lami_siku said:

"If u really wan help this guy,open POS shop for him."

everythingtoyo said:

"The truth is he has his target market His fans won’t stop streaming his songs."

iam_chase007 said:

"Ati oga ati Omo ise still need person to sign dem ."

chidinma.obi said:

"My own is after 2days 'I don't want to hear the word 'ripping' from any of them mouth o."

Portable sacks his studio workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable accused his workers of mismanaging his studio while he was away on tour.

According to the Zazu crooner, the employees were only able to rake in about N7000 while he was away.

The controversial singer claimed he would have made up to N15 million if he was around.

Source: Legit.ng