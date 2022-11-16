Tiktok content creator, Ariyobaddestcomedy, has retracted her words and issued a public apology to Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham

The content creator took her words back and made it clear that she isn’t carrying the child of Kolawole Ajeyemi, as earlier claimed

Reacting to the apology, Abraham reposted the video on her Instagram page and shared a screenshot of her exchange with the lady

A TikTok content creator who went too far with her prank video has returned to social media to apologise to actress, Toyin Abraham.

The lady identified as Ariyobaddestcomedy took to her TikTok page with a fresh video in which she cleared the air about claims of pregnancy she had earlier made.

Lady seeks Toyin Abraham's forgiveness after expensive prank. Photo: @toyin_abraham

The content creator had suggested that she is carrying the child of actor and Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

In the video, she tendered her sincere apology to the actress and her husband while noting that she only made the prank video due to their popularity and the attention it would give her content.

She equally apologised to fans and supporters of the actress.

Watch the video below:

Toyin Abraham reacts to apology

The Alakada actress reposted the apology video to her Instastroy channel and shared a screenshot of her exchange with the lady.

Ariyobaddestcomedy thanked the actress for accepting her apology and showered prayers on her.

"Thank you so much for accepting my apology. God will bless you and your family. It was just a way to survive that was why I used you for the concept because all over the world you are adorable, loving and cherished by millions of people," she wrote.

See the screenshot below:

Lady begs Toyin Abraham after telling lies. Photo: @toyin_abraham

