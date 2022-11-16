Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is no doubt making her family proud and one of her little cousins expressed it

Taking to social media, the music star shared the touching voice message she received from her little cousin

In the voice note, the young boy sang a bit of Ayra’s song before going ahead to pray for her, among other things

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently shared a sweet message she received from her little cousin on social media.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the Mavin star noted that she had gotten a wonderful message from the young boy.

She then went ahead to share the touching moment with her many fans.

Ayra Starr gushes over sweet voice note from her little cousin. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Twitter

In the post, the little boy was heard asking Ayra if he could sing part of her song because he did not know all the lyrics. Without even waiting for a response, he proceeded to sing the chorus of her hit song, Rush.

After singing, the boy then prayed for God to keep blessing Ayra and providing for her, among other sweet words.

See her post below:

Netizens react to sweet voice message Ayra Starr got from her cousin

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Freyy tweeted:

Nimi noted that her cousin might become a musician in future:

Glow noted that it was a cute gesture:

Ezekiel said Ayra’s cousin knows Christmas is near:

This tweep called it billing strategy:

