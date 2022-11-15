Nollywood diva Toyin Abraham is more than thankful for how far she has come in life despite all odds and challenges

The movie star posted an epic throwback photo while sharing some inspiring words with her fans and followers

Many who could relate to her words were spotted in the comment section, while others simply commented on the younger Toyin

Popular movie star Toyin Abraham recently took her fans and followers on social media on a trip down memory lane.

The Alakada movie maker dug up an epic throwback photo that captured her when she was still a young lady.

Toyin Abraham digs up funny throwback photo. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

However, beyond the old photo, Abraham used the opportunity to share some inspiring words with her fans on the platform.

The actress encouraged people to stay hopeful as better times are ahead, adding that they shouldn’t be stuck on their current life’s struggles.

“Life is too short for you to focus on the hard times. Life's in circles, know that just like hard times, the good times will come and you will find happiness again. It's never easy but it's never over either. Remember, there's always light at the end of the tunnel. Take a deep breathe, live and don't give up,” the mother of one wrote.

See her post below:

Social media users react

lizzy said:

"You've always been beautiful ooo and also nice motivation quote."

walteradaku said:

"Any day, anytime, you remain a fantastic role model ❤️."

stargateapparel said:

"Exactly what i need to hear right now❤️ thanks for the word of encouragement ."

bamike_omoge said:

"You have always been the babe of the season."

pop__villa said:

"Well said! My tomorrow must be greater than yesterday loruko oluwa."

