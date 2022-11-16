Singer Wizkid has sparked funny reactions online after sharing a screenshot of a message he got from a female fan

Apparently, a lady who attended one of his recent shows wants him to return a piece of underwear she threw at him while performing

Social media users found the request hilarious with some people suggesting she wants to find a way to meet the singer

Singer Wizkid has humoured his fans and followers in the online community after sharing a recent encounter with one of his female fans.

The Made in Lagos singer was going through his Instagram DMs when he stumbled upon a strange request from a fan.

Wizkid shares screenshot of chat with female fan. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the lady had attended one of his recent shows and in the heat of the moment, she threw her brassiere at the singer while he was performing.

Well, the lady sent a message to Wizkid asking if there’s a way she can have the piece of underwear back. According to her, it is one of her favourites.

Check out the screenshot as shared by Wizkid below:

Social media users react

nsadieme said:

"Lol. So wizkid dey even receive message for him IG."

zayxon_tech said:

"Someone's crush.... I need to start singing abeg these artists too dey enjoy."

flamezyofficial_ said:

"She wan use bra enter Starboy."

shigonana_official said:

"Which kind fmt be this make Una sha no use body kill baba."

josh.akande said:

"She wan see Baba ni, wan kpansh."

Source: Legit.ng