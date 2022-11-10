Top Nigerian singer, Simi, no doubt shares a great bond with her daughter, Deja, and she posts her online from time to time

Just recently, the music star captured her daughter on video, singing along to her hit song, Love Don’t Care

The adorable video made the rounds on social media and left many fans gushing over the mother and daughter

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently gave fans another reason to gush over her two-year-old daughter, Deja.

Simi and her baby girl have been known to share a lovely bond and the music star recently posted one of such bonding moments online.

Taking to her official Instagram story, the music star shared a clip of her two-year-old singing along to her song.

Singer Simi's daughter Deja sings mother's song with cute baby voice. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Deja was completing her mother’s lyrics to her hit song, Love Don’t Care, and she seemed to know the words as she sang them with her baby voice.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the adorable video below:

Fans gush over cute video of Simi’s daughter singing her song

The video of Deja singing Simi’s song soon made the rounds online and it melted many hearts. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

austine_9ice:

"So adorable "

opemiposamuel63:

"She was singing love don't care❤️❤️"

sbee.onlyme:

"Love don’t care "

sparkleshoesandbags:

"If you see her talking, the daughter go sabi . At her age, she talks very well. "

juniorasaprocky:

"God mother blessings follow you forever and ever keep going."

So sweet.

Simi shares adorable video of daughter on her 2nd birthday

The mother of one dedicated a beautiful post to her daughter, Adejare, on the occasion of her second birthday.

Simi posted an adorable video mashup that captured fun memories and moments she has shared with her bundle of joy.

The video post was also accompanied with a deep message and some heartfelt words of prayer. Simi’s message read in part:

"I love you because you are the light of my life. I'm so proud to be your mommy. You're my biggest, most precious, most wonderful gift. Your life and future are, as they have been since your conception, in the hands of God Almighty. Therefore you cannot fail. You cannot suffer. You will prosper. You will thrive. You will shine so bright in all the days of your long, fruitful life."

Source: Legit.ng