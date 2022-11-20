An adoring older couple has melted hearts with their impeccable dance moves at a recent occasion

A heartwarming video showed the lovebirds showcasing their dance moves as guests watched them in admiration

While most netizens gushed over their strong bond, others lauded the strength of the duo despite being aged

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An older couple has become an internet sensation following their performance at a recent event.

The adorable couple stormed the stage to the delight of everyone present and showcased epic dance moves.

Elderly couple take over dance floor Photo Credit: @upworthy

Source: Instagram

Netizens were impressed with the video as it confirmed the bond and love which the duo have shared ever since they got hitched.

A viewer @chee_ said the heartwarming video reminded her that the world 'should be full of joy, laughter and love'.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

Gerflorflooringsofl said:

"They got the soul that doesn’t go away no matter how old you are."

Ladylowman wrote:

"You know the police were called for a noise complaint and stayed for the whole thing."

Amy.e.little stated:

"Why isn’t every eye in there on them?"

Teylarose1220 stated:

"Oh man I would've love to see them on the dance floor in their younger days. Bet they owned it back then."

Les_vide_greniers reacted:

"Seeing this has made my life much more complete!"

Webtoon.ros said:

"This couple went on America's Got Talent!"

Funmikeh added:

"Welp! You can tell these two rocked their prime years."

Peg.sadie acted:

"Amazing. Couple goals. Being passionate about something together keeps you connected and young at heart."

Susanw.hall said:

"Nothing tops their first or most popular viral video. It was fire."

Chachilucita added:

"They are my kind if people! Bravo."

Watch the video below:

Elderly couple dance like teenagers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple joined hands recently to dish out an impressive performance on the dancing floor and many can't seem to get enough of them.

Each of the couples is said to be above 80 years old, but age doesn't seem to be of any hindrance for them as they are very strong. The impressive couple shook their bodies, dancing energetically like young people. One of the best highlights of the dance video is the lean back performed by the couple.

It was like a competition, as they just engaged in fun and it has wowed social media users. Those who reacted agreed that each of the lovely couples is talented.

Source: Legit.ng