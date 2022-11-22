Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently joined many other Nigerian celebrities as he and his elderly mum jumped on the viral Kizz Daniel cough dance challenge

Yul Edochie, in the viral clip shared on his page, could be seen dragging his mum to join him do the famous Odoyewu dance step

The famous actor, who had been in the eyes of the storm for a while now over the infidelity scandal that rocked his marriage, seems to be in good spirits as he dances with his mum

Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently shared a viral video on his social media page that has got people talking as he finally joins the Kizz Daniel cough dance challenge.

In the video clip, Yul could be seen standing in front of the camera, checking himself out before dragging his mum to join him in front of the camera as they did the Kizz Daniel' Odoyewu' dance together.

Yul Edochie stirs reactions online as he drags his mum in front of the camera and made her do the popular Kizz Daniel Odoyewu dance. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

However, the older woman couldn't do much of the dancing as she was rather cracked up watching her son leap, turn and shake his backside to the camera.

See the hilarious video of Yul Edochie and his mum doing the Kizz Daniel cough dance challenge:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See how netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's video doing the Kizz Daniel cough dance together with his mum:

@lizzygoldofficial:

"May God keep our parents for us."

@iamyvonnejegede:

"Awwwww. God bless our parents."

@adakarl1:

"Haha! My beautiful sweet Mummy! Mumsy no like camera at all."

@ashakaikai:

"Allow mom to rest please go and fix your family life your kids needs you, mom is just pretending she’s not happy with you stop forcing her."

@vante_dave:

"Most of the women that are praising and supporting what this man is doing to his wife and children I’m sure if they were in May’s shoes they could have ki..lled him and Judy since…"

@sexygrape_10:

"Don’t always bring your family in your matters to reduce insult. We go give you regardless. Shameless man."

@papiof2020:

"Fine man and fine mama, ur mama suppose use belt flog you small for what you did..."

@sandrasreality:

"This the first time I smiled watching your video ever since you messed up!"

Yul Edochie shares a video of himself hailing his dad at his parent's 53rd anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently stirred reactions online with a video he shared on his social media page of himself and his father, the legendary Pete Edochie, exchanging handshakes.

Yul had captioned the post in felicitation of his father and mother's 53rd wedding anniversary as a celebration of life.

In the post, Yul praised the almighty God for the life he gave his parents while saying he loves his parents deeply.

Source: Legit.ng