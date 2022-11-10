Chasing clout with a little boy's death is something sensible adults should avoid, but actor Joey Okechukwu left that group chat as he alleges that Davido's son Ifeanyi was used for sacrifice

Nollywood actor Joey Okechukwu has sparked outrage amongst Nigerians over a viral YouTube video on his page where he claimed that Davido's son was used for ritual sacrifice

Joey also noted that it is possible that Davido may or may not be aware, but alleged the little boy was killed on Halloween day to renew the singer's fame ritual

Nigerian actor, turn YouTuber, and social commentator Joey Okechukwu has stirred anger online after a video of him alleging that famous Afrobeat singer Davido used his recently passed first son Ifeanyi Adeleke for ritual sacrifice.

Joey Okechukwu noted in the viral video that such is not particularly new in the entertainment industry citing instances of how famous Hollywood entertainers and some Nigerian ones lost their children in unusual circumstances, and their wealth only grew more afterwards.

Nollywood actor Joey Okechukwu trends online because of his allegations that Davido's first son's death, Ifeanyi, was a ritual sacrifice. Photo credit:@davido/@sabiradio

Okechukwu further claimed that Davido may or may not be aware of the ritual killing his son was used for, but the recent happening bares all the hallmarks of a sacrifice.

The metaphysical expert further alleged that the killing was done on Halloween Day for a stronger effect.

Watch the controversial video of Joey Okechukwu below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Joey Okechukwu claiming Ifeanyi was used for a sacrifice:

@myfavourrite_:

"I just hope Davido’s people are somewhere taking note of all these clout chasers and deals with them mercilessly later."

@sweetab203:

"Davido should use one person as an example, the rest will learn. Haba this is getting too much na."

@ogesignature.beautylounge:

"I just wish davido will come n arrest all dis pple dat hv been chasing clout with d poor boy’s name. D parents cant evn heal in peace with d way he is all over d internet."

@aduks_lani:

"There is no doubt that this person’s head has been mixed with carbon Chloride, kilonso?? this is bs please we just entered new month if you don’t have anything reasonable to say just keep quite alaye Tf!?"

@that_bamidele:

"You guys should allow him Rest well nau."

@tomikiks:

"Can y’all just stop!!!! For God's sakes, he was a child! A little boy! Y’all need to stop using the boy’s death to resurrect your dead careers!!"

@elliesignature_:

"I just hope they can actually arrest these people and sue them, I don’t even get it, how can a grown man not only harbour these stupid thoughts but open mouth waaa and say thrash…goshhh."

Davido didn't make enough spiritual consultation before celebrating Ifeanyi's 3rd birthday

Davido should have celebrated his son's third birthday elaborately; this was the statement made by musician and spiritual worshipper King White, who reached out to Legit.ng after the passing of Ifeanyi's death.

King White, who is also the director of graphics communications to Iba Gani Adams, further explained why making a public celebration of Ifeanyi's birthday was a huge mistake.

He said:

"Davido should have learnt from Funke Akindele and not have exposed his Ifeanyi as he did. Also, he didn't make spiritual consultations to know what type of destiny the boy bares if he is one who loves elaborate public attention or not. Not every child loves public attention."

King White also noted that people shouldn't forget the place of culture and understand that we're Africans first before Christians or Muslims.

"I saw Ifeanyi's death since January": Nigerian pastor claims, warns of more impending dangers towards Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Nigerian clergyman by the name of Prophet Samuel King had gone viral online after he released a video claiming he prophesied the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, on January 7, 2022.

Prophet Samuel in his video consoled the singer over the passing of his first son before going ahead to note he had seen the impending death months before it happened.

He further noted that his prophecy wasn't taken as real because he wasn't one of the big men of God in the country who had the resources to speak to a big-name celebrity like Davido.

Source: Legit.ng