The tragic death of Davido's precious son, Ifeanyi on October 31 is still a hard pill to swallow

Millions of Nigerians have sent their love and condolence messages to the 30BG boss and his lover Chioma

Legendary singer 2baba recently reacted to the news and revealed that he is still speechless over the terrible incident

Legendary Nigerian singer 2baba has taken to social media to react to the tragic death of Davido's son Ifeanyi.

The toddler died few days after his third birthday as he drowned in a pool in his father's Banana Island mansion.

Nigerians react as 2baba shares heartfelt post over Ifeanyi's death Photo credit: @davido/@official2baba

2baba in his heartfelt post said that it would be hard for anyone to understand what Ifeanyi's parents are currently going through.

The singer also added that he has been speechless since the tragic news was confirmed and it cut him deeply.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to 2baba's post

frank.probity:

"Actually not everyone can survive such heartbreaking and horrible incident. Some people when they survive it, they will never remain the same again. I have 2 kids that I love to death so I know exactly what I'm talking about."

quinrosy5:

"Omo David's silence is now getting out of hand, I pray he doesn't get depressed."

kesozeal:

"If You have never lost a child you won’t understand the pain that comes with it ,even if you have another child it won’t be like the first one that pain will still be there it is well."

jessymara_:

"God will make their love stronger, they will get married and have twin boys in Jesus name Amen "

famousdeejayig:

"You nor celebrate the boy but you dey form say you dey feel he pains.. where have you been."

manchoman2022:

"You very late, Where have you been sir Tuface this one is sentimental condolence "

lemorafabricsandstyles:

"You see this Ifeanyi death, no fit stop to Dey fresh for my memory, will always pain me. Once I see David’s pic or hear their names am down all over again. God help us all to heal o."

Davido deletes pinned and festival posts on IG, unfollows accounts

Davido and his entire family were thrown into mourning when his son Ifeanyi drowned in his Banana Island mansion pool a few days after his third birthday.

The singer has been understandably quiet as fans and colleagues continue to shower him and Chioma with prayers and support.

A look through Davido's page now shows that he deleted his highlights with giant sports brand PUMA, as well as his AWAY festival highlights.

Source: Legit.ng