The Death of Davido's son Ifeanyi came as a rude shock to everyone and even after a week, the effect can still be felt on social media

In the middle of mourning and Davido and Chioma's silence, Kemi Olunloyo has gone on a long streak of analysis and speculations

Despite the huge loss, the journalist did not shy away from dragging the 30BG boss and his family

The tragic death of Davido' son Ifeanyi hit everyone hard, and neither the singer nor his family has issued any statement.

Despite the silence that has continued to draw sympathy, journalist Kemi Olunloyo did not shy away from not only making unfounded statements about Davido but also tainting the three-year-old's memory.

Uche Maduagwu says Davido and Chioma aren't responsible for Kemi Olunloyo's problems Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Actor Uche Maduagwu known for dragging and calling out Davido surprisingly called out Olunloyo over her statements.

Maduagwu on his page pointed out that Davido and Chioma are not responsible for the journalist's spiritual troubles.

He also pointed out how Olunloyo has managed to fix herself into all the unfortunate deaths that have happened recently including late BBNaija star Rico.

The actor also added that the journalist's behaviour is why her kids are running away from her.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's post

sylvia_sylvester_etoruom:

"I feel we should report her account, it's hurting me so much that account hasn't gone down. Only me can't do it. Please let's join hands and do it."

gistwithgeorgia:

"Chioma is still young. By God's grace she will have many more children. None will replace Ifeanyi but she will heal."

gelaissy:

"UCHE thank you so much. This woman’s case is beyond human comprehension. This definitely is beyond MENTAL HEALTH."

ddebbyrise:

"Don't mind the cursed witch !!! This is the real winch!"

rossy_k82:

"It's not her fault, i blame the death that has no sympathy for innocent people."

mzzremita:

"Uche Uche you too much biko If na mouth God bless you with it. you are so on point my regards to your red bra "

Solomon Buchi blasts Kemi Olunloyo over comment about Ifeanyi’s death

Media personality and brand influencer Solomon Buchi took no prisoners in his lengthy rant as he lambasted controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo over her statements about the passing of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi.

Buchi slammed Kemi Olunloyo for being insensitive and saying she should rather show empathy towards Davido and his 3-year-old son, who recently passed away.

The life coach also advised Kemi to rein in her controversial claims that the Adeleke's are cursed, which is why people close to Davido always pass away at a young age.

