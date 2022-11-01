A video of a Nigerian pastor by the name of Samuel King, who claimed he prophesied about the impending death of Davido's son, has gone viral online

In the viral clip, Prophet Samuel King claimed he had shared his prophecy on his Facebook page about Ifeanyi's death on January 7, 2022

The clergyman further called on Davido to reach out to him because there is more impending evil to come the singer's way, and only he has a clue to stopping the attacks

A Nigerian clergyman by the Prophet Samuel King has gone viral online after he released a video claiming he prophesied the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, on January 7, 2022.

Prophet Samuel in his video, consoled the singer over the passing of his first son before going ahead to note he had seen the impending death months before it happened.

A video of a clergyman named Prophet Samuel King goes viral online as he claims to have predicted the death of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi. Photo credit: @davido/@prophetsamuelking ministries

He further noted that his prophecy wasn't taken as real because he wasn't one of the big men of God in the country who had the resources to speak to a big-name celebrity like Davido.

Two of the things I Prophesied have come true, there is still one left

Prophet Samuel King in his short video message to Davido noted that of the three prophecies he made, two had come through, but there was still one left.

The clergyman averred that more impending dangers were still to come the way of the singer and his family and that only he knew how to prevent them from happening.

He then called on Davido to reach out to him, and he would tell him how to pray against the dangers.

See the video of pastor Samuel King speaking about his prophecy on Ifeanyi's death below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of pastor Samuel King speaking about Davido's son's death:

@db_naturals_:

"Hmmm. Revelation without a solution is as good as nothing."

@ifeoluwaoni_:

"I am so pissed at the comments I have been seeing, so na pastor come this world come die. Clueless generation. The little boy needed the Intentional and consistent prayer of his mother and father."

@emmyonispice:

"Why didn’t you pray over it ..you saw it and was relaxed about it ,even if no one took it serious ..so are you celebrating that your prophecy is right arrant nonsense."

@baudex:

"So this idiot woke up early momo to turn on ring light and do a long video ? Jesus is lord."

@fabulous_cy:

"Clout chasers. God would not reveal something without giving solutions to it. Make everybody rest Abeg."

@nwankpachikajoy:

"I don't believe his death is ordinary, whosoever that have a hand in his death will never go unpunished forever."

@uncle_muri:

"Our 001 Pack people full house wey no get sense‚ Na only Martell them dey drink forget Oga pikin."

@ebohjennifer46:

"As a pastor u should have prayed against it. Don’t pi*s me off !!!!! Allow d boys soul to rest before setting ur scam."

Skit maker Sabinus cancels all engagements for the day to mourn Davido's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls earlier reports that popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Sabinus, had joined other Nigerian celebrities to mourn the passing of Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The comic in the post shared on his page noted that the pain or hurt the parents of the little boy would currently be going through would be unexplainable at the moment.

He further noted that words couldn't express it enough while capturing his post with a broken heart emoji.

