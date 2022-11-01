Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her hubby Kazim Adeoti continue to show the fun side of their relationship as they indulge in more TikTok dance skits

Just some weeks ago, we previously reported that the Nollywood couple had jumped on the viral Kizz Daniel's song's dance challenge Cough

The latest one Mercy Aigbe and her hubby have decided to jump on is the under the influence dance challenge, with the couple both seen whining their waist on the gram

The new marriage of popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe to film producer and marketer Kazim Adeoti continues to leave many grinning with joy as the relationship waxes stronger.

The couple went viral online just a while back after they released a video of themselves doing the popular Cough song dance challenge by Kizz Daniel.

Nollywood power couple Mercy Aigbe and her hubby Kazim Adeoti continue to pepper the gram with their public display of affection. Photo credit: @mercyaigbe/kazimadeoti

Now they're back at it again, and this time it is under the influence dance challenge. The couple in the new viral video captured online was seen twisting and whining their waist as they peppered their haters with their continued public display of affection.

Mercy was the first to appear in the video before she was joined by her hubby, who used a huge white duvet to cover himself as they both danced to viral under the influence tune.

See the video of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby Kazim Adeoti doing a skit dance challenge below:

See some of the reactions that Mercy Aigbe and her hubby's dance challenge stirred below:

@ifuennada:

"I love this!"

@splashcollectibles2022:

"Are u people trying to seduce Mark."

@i_am_arafah:

"He’s even doing it better than you."

@exquisiteglowskincare:

"Hahahahah oga Mark them wan seduce you ooo with rolling bumbum."

@saeebaby:

"You guys are making your haters mad."

@bodymatters2:

"If na that him main wife tell am to do this thing now,e go call Umunna! But see am here dey form willy willy nzuzu…how will his kids feel watching this?some men of this days no just get conscience at all."

@midella.cakes:

"I don’t know why some people feel that older married people should not be romantic, playful, do PDA or call each other pet names in public. They probably not living a hard life or in debt, they're just happy."

@tomicedar:

"How will his children from his first marriage feel watching this."

@lewhizzz:

"First time wey I go like snatched couples."

@hanty_beth:

"Una cry = their happy pill."

@slayteacher1:

"Chaiii mercy babalawo try well well oo."

@ahseeaa:

"Shamelessly 40 year old man with 2 wives."

