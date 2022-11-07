A video of a pretty little girl dancing and shaking her waist has been making the rounds on social media

The viral video showed the sweet girl dancing to one of popular singer, Asake's songs with so much energy

Reacting to the sweet video, some people criticized her dance moves while others applauded the little girl

A talented little girl amazed people with her dance moves at a recent occasion.

In a video shared on popular app, Instagram by @bcrworldwide, the little girl danced to singer Asake's song, Joha.

Little girl shows off dance moves Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

She danced with so much energy and followed the beat of the song to the delight of eyewitnesses.

Social media reactions

While some people found her dance styles too crazy for her age, some others applauded her and penned down lovely remarks via the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sylvia_thee_carter5 said:

"I might be old fashioned but I love seeing kids dance like kids."

Mokz____ wrote:

"By her shoe you go don know say na Akobi Pablo and CEO arike wears."

Empressjulietatodo stated:

"Abeg how many of Una open mouth when she turned to tw3rk?"

Vittamin__________e stated:

"I don't know what they wear kids these days. Na wa o. These generation of parents sha. Even the dance sef."

Prince_philn reacted:

"U go easily know wetin d mama dey always do at home."

Blackboyhuncho_ said:

"NIGERIANS NA WE BAD PASS BUT NA WE DO HOLY HOLY PASS. TRAIN YOUR CHILD YOUR OWN WAY, LEAVE THE DAM KID."

Iamarthurvictorr commented:

"She’s only dressed incorrectly that’s why you all think she danced better!"

Bree_star111 added:

"As una nor know Wetin dem dey call Parental Guidance again, first off, there are songs kids shouldn’t be listening to, even from the background song, you can tell, everyone there is just clueless, sensor what you’d kids see and hear, allow kids be kids, else the decadence in society right now would only be the beginning."

Kysburn_jessy stated:

"She can’t dress to kill and not kill the dance. She came prepared. Outfit and vibe."

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances to Adulthood na scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video of a little girl singing and dancing to the trending song, Adulthood na Scam, has been making rounds online.

The sweet video captured the little girl smiling and singing the song with a very nice voice. Reacting to the video, singer Lade reposted the video on her Instagram account and hailed the girl. She stated that it is the best video for her while promising to give a gift to the little girl for putting a smile on her face.

In her words: "My video of the Day. She even Twrk join Can someone tag her mom or guardian. I have a little something for her."

Source: Legit.ng