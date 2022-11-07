Nigerian singer Eltee Skhillz taught men how to apologise to their partners when they might have offended them or have unresolved issues

Eltee, in a video, was spotted giving out wads of cash to his partner in place of an apology while playing his song Breakfast in the background

Many reactions have trailed the post, with some of his fans saying their partner won't take cash for an apology

Singer Eltee Skhillz recently set tongues wagging after he published a hilarious video on his Instagram page.

In the video, while his latest single, ‘Breakfast’, was playing in the background, Eltee was seen handing out wads of cash to his supposed partner to appease her after they hypothetically had an issue.

Eltee Skhillz teaches men the best way to apologise to their female partners when they are wrong. Photo: Eltee Skhillz

Eltee appears to be insinuating that the best way to properly apologise to one’s girlfriend, wife, or partner is via wads of cash. He captioned it:

"She go hear sorry abi she no go hear?"

Reactions trail Eltee Skhillz's post

Many of those who commented on the video shared via his Tiktok and Instagram pages appeared to agree with the ‘Breakfast’ crooner. They also shared how happy they would be if their better halves apologised, just as Eltee suggested. While some said that money is not enough apology.

Read some reactions below:

@solebrownofficial

"no be my babe"

@djspicey

"If I hear say she no fly to accept sorry"

@callme_amor_

"But it depends on the crime o nor be all money go solve, but for me, I go obey by force"

@mcbustamouth

"Give her more money, but no put guys for high jump oooo @themaineltee just say sorry"

@callmercj

"Smile, take the money, and we will continue from where we stopped later"

@iam_tintin_sneh

"All this money for sorry, I go use the money buy happiness elsewhere"

Patoranking gets ambushed by Ghanaian women traders

Nigerian superstar, Patoranking, touched down in Ghana and was shown love by some food hawkers on the streets when they noticed him.

The hawkers were majorly elderly women, and they had all sorts of food items on their heads as they approached Patoranking's vehicle.

The excited women swarmed around the Nigerian star's automobile and begged him to sing for them. One of the women hilariously began to sing Patoranking's hit single 'Abule' and appealed to the singer to perform for them.

