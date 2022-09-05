Mercy Aigbe recorded yet another big achievement in her thriving acting career and her husband is gushing over her

The Nollywood actress won an award at the Edo State Film Festival and her man, Kazim Adeoti joined in the celebration

He shared a photo of Mercy Aigbe with the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Instagram and showered her with lovely words

Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe got a big recognition in her home city, Edo, as she bagged a major award from the state government.

Mercy's husband, Kazeem Adeoti, also known as Adekaz, shared the good news on his Instagram page. He posted a photo of the actress with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Instagram and also commended her.

Mercy Aigbe wins award in Edo state. Credit: @realmercyaigbe.

Source: Instagram

The actress held the plaque she won at the Edo State Film Festival as she was flanked by the Governor with her beautiful smile.

Adekaz captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Congratulations to my darling wife @realmercyaigbe and many thanks to the @edostategovt for supporting the creative industry."

Check out his post below:

Mercy Aigbe also expressed gratitude to the Edo state government for the recognition as she shared more photos from the event.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians congratulate Mercy Aigbe on her latest achievement

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz's posts to congratulate the actress on her latest achievement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kafloxcouture:

"Congratulations mama thanks for your support sir."

Vickyanyim:

"Congratulations momma. Keep soaring higher."

Abisupo:

"Congratulations and more wins. We are proud of you."

Bukki_pretty:

"Congratulations to both of you. Well done D'Owner , na Man you be. Thanks for supporting Our Queen. God bless you more."

I might become Alhaja for real: Mercy Aigbe says

Mercy Aigbe stirred up conversation and reactions with her post declaring that she might be set to denounce her Christian faith and become a "Muslim Alhaja".

Aigbe who remarried Adekaz years after leaving her first husband Lanre Gentry, seems to be at a good place at the moment as she declared that she's loving her new Muslimah fashion style with all of the spice it comes with.

The actress, however, made a u-turn by saying in Yoruba that it would be quite difficult for her to denounce her Christian faith and convert to a Muslim.

Source: Legit.ng