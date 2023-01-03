Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again updated fans on his many travels across the country

The Zazu Zeh crooner recently shared a video of himself and his crew in an almost empty plane

The music star then laughed at people who do not behave like him and still cannot afford to buy plane tickets

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again amused fans with his doings on social media after he shared a video of himself inside a plane.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of clips of himself with his crew members inside an almost empty plane.

Portable who seemed to be amused by the situation laughed at how people who refused to behave like him are broke and cannot afford to get plane tickets.

Portable laughs over empty seats inside plane, advises Nigerians. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The music star made sure to let his camera show the plane and how it was filled with empty seats over their lack of passengers.

He said:

“Wahala e don happen, I dey inside plane. People no gree enter plane o, dem no gree buy ticket. Wahala wahala you no do, now make you enter plane, you no get money to buy ticket. You no see empty seats inside plane? People plenty outside o. You no gree do this one, now you don broke. Akoi empty seats.”

See the videos below:

Netizens react to video of Portable inside empty plane

The videos of the Zazu Zeh crooner laughing about being in an empty plane raised some reactions from social media users. Read some of them below:

blackandwhite60_:

"private jet."

chillsbaba:

"Portable had the opportunity to feed us lie that he bought the whole seats but he didn’t… Omo if na me akoi fake life."

koladinho_158:

"2nd slide it’s plenty Akoi space "

victorndigwe:

"my spirit animal. the realest. i support you fully. wahala wahala for everybody. bizza bizza. Akoi grace "

Interesting.

Portable stoned in Agege as crowd prevents him from performing

The Zazu Zeh crooner had a show in the area but the crowd did not seem pleased to see him going by their reactions.

In a series of videos that were posted on social media, the controversial singer was seen being stoned with bottles as he took to the stage in Agege.

According to reports, the crowd prevented Portable from performing and some of them even demanded that he prostrate in apology.

