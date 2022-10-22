Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has got people online after she shared a video of herself and her hubby, Adekaz, both doing the cough dance challenge

Aigbe, in the video, was seen doing the Kizz Daniel cough dance in the kitchen before her husband walked in and joined her

The actress isn't the first celebrity to join the viral dance challenge, but she adds her own flavour to it as she does it while cooking

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ace Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is indeed such a lively character with so much joy to share with the world as she shows it again with her joining the viral Cough dance challenge.

Mercy Aigbe was seen doing the popular Kizz Daniel's song dance challenge with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

Ace Nollywood actress recently stirred reactions online after she shared a video of herself and her hubby dancing to Kizz Daniel's song cough. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The actress was captured dancing in her kitchen while frying the popular Yoruba delicacy beancake (Akara).

Aigbe's hubby Adekaz was seen in the now-viral video to have walked in and joined her wife in dancing while he picked one of the Akara she was making and ate it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz jump on the famous Cough dance in the video below:

See some of the reactions Mercy Aigbe and hubby's video stirred online:

@somto_ohaleta:

"Na because madam of the house no dey if not u go run comot for the house like tiff in the middle of the night."

@official_amababy:

"The first wife won’t like this."

@slimchiz:

"She like person thing..c as she dey shine teeth president of second wife association of Nigeria."

@demi.ache:

"How this one take dey collect doggy sef waist stiff like gulder bottle."

@i_amposhlady:

"They’re trying too hard to pepper the first wife. Rest abeg."

@hele62:

"Dem don use the man head fry akara naaa."

@herculean_rr:

"Inside another woman kitchen!!"

Fans react as Sabinus, Broda Shaggi join Kizz Daniel to dance to his new song Cough

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the viral new tune by the Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has yet again got Nigerians stuck on his new song's challenge, Cough (Odo), including celebrities.

The latest celebrities to join the dance challenge are the popular skit maker Oga Sabinus and Broda Shaggi. The funny men showed off their dancing skills as they grooved to the hit song.

In one of the short skit videos shared on Sabinus' page, the singer himself, at some point, was seen walking onto the scene and joining the skit makers as they bent over and did the Cough dance challenge together.

Source: Legit.ng