BBNaija star, Tacha, recently blasted the head of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, after she claimed the country had one of the highest crime rates abroad.

It all started when a Twitter user reacted to Nigeria making the list of countries that Dubai had banned from getting visas into their country.

According to the netizen, he had heard that the economy in Dubai would collapse without Nigerians.

Tacha blasts Abike Dabiri, calls her shameless. Photos: @symply_tacha, @abikedabiri

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, however, had a response to that and claimed that Nigerians had a high crime rate in the country.

She tweeted:

“Unfortunately, the sad reality is that our crime rate over there is one of the highest !”

BBNaija star, Tacha, was having none of it, and she took to the comment section to blast Dabiri.

The reality star asked for stats to her claims to be provided before proceeding to call her a very shameless person.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Tacha calls Abike Dabiri a shameless person

Abike Dabiri’s tweet and Tacha’s response drew a series of mixed reactions from social media users. While some people agreed with the BBNaija star, others noted that there was no need for her to be insulting. Read some of their comments below:

wf_tinnah:

"This woman always has something negative to say....when they’re not performing effectively "

dumebiblog:

"Very shameless indeed, I never see this kyn person before. We always have the worst of us handling important positions. "

gbade_b:

"Are Nigerians not committing crimes anyhow there? She had said the truth."

chimeezu:

"I don’t know about our crime rate statistics, but I can tell you that our desire to make it quick has led many to do so many embarrassing things that has painted the country in a bad light everywhere we go. Saying something you don’t like doesn’t change the facts. We too misbehave and that’s everywhere we go."

oloriwendytunes:

"That woman doesn’t understand her position or her the power and influence How can she represent the nation properly when all she thinks about the citizens of the country she represents is negativity? We need someone to repair the Nigerian image, not her, who continues to tarnish it."

thequeen_mofola:

"Someone that has no shame is calling someone shameless!..."

loritarenzo:

"Truth is bitter … no need for stats .. it’s what we all know .. tag."

hennycollectionz:

"I feel like She can pass her point without insultinggg her."

elizbeth__________:

"Instead of her to support Nigerians, see wetin your minister dey type… oshe tacha."

veracoker:

"How can you openly name your citizens as criminals with your status Smh Your Spoiling is the more please!"

saidah_sg:

"She could've easily passed her massage without the insult. After all Abike didn't lie."

Tacha tackles politicians, vows to be actively involved in campaigns

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha Akide, has sent a powerful message to Nigerians and electorates over things to avoid going into the elections.

The fans favourite shared a video that sounded like a warning from her hospital bed to urge her followers not to handle the elections with levity.

She promised to be at the forefront of campaigns and will gladly drag anyone who says any negative thing about her actions.

