BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Ella, recently made a bold move on social media after she begged for money

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young lady posted her account number online and asked for funds from fans

Her bold move stirred mixed reactions online as some bashed her for begging while others sympathised with her

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Ella, got fans talking on social media after she went online to beg for money.

The reality star was one of the housemates on the fifth season of the BBNaija show where Mercy Eke emerged as the winner.

However, things did not seem to go on well for Ella like her counterparts and she recently took the bull by the horns and solicited for funds on social media.

BBNaija star Ella causes stir after begging for money on social media. Photos: @therealmissella

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, the young lady posted her bank name and account number. She then added that she wasn’t going to stop doing that till she finds a helper.

In the caption of the post, the BBNaija star then addressed those saying she needed rebranding and asked them if it was her teeth she was going to use to pay for it.

She wrote:

“All u coming to say I need rebranding is it my teeth I will use support ”.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to BBNaija’s Ella begging for money on social media

Ella’s post soon made the rounds online and got people talking. While some people taunted her for begging for funds, others sympathised with her and wished her well. Read what some of them had to say below:

badboi_omoluabi:

"Better to speak out. Everybody going through a lot. I don tire sef."

chii.ogbu:

"Hmmm this is one of the aftermath of BBN that people don’t think about. It doesn’t favor everyone. Some pple in your set will become so successful while some won’t. The worst is after the show, people will be looking up to you meanwhile they don’t know you need financial help. It’s well with her, hope she gets the assistance she seeks."

aba99intel:

"Julius beggar workers everywhere."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"Better to speak up than d*e in silence I pray she gets the help she needs."

divaclarraa:

"God pls send helper to everyone that needs it…"

Lanky_ree:

"Apply for jobs, start a business no matter how small, provide services to people that’s needs it and get paid in return. This BBN people just want to start big immediately after leaving the house( it is not automatic) do the work, Goodluck to her sha, it is not easy."

the_final__touch:

"She actually needs therapy and coaching more , coz I remember their reunion they said she takes dru*gs and there was a time they contributed money for her and the girl spent it lavishly."

rubyrose_global:

"Get a job..yall don't have to be in the spotlight...going to a reality TV show doesn't mean you will become a celeb,socialite etc..most people abroad even go back to their regular jobs.."

