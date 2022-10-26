BBNaija Lockdown star, Nengi, recently poured out her heart in an emotional video as she reacted to the flood in Bayelsa

The reality star expressed her sadness over the situation as she called on the government to step up their efforts

She also made arrangements for relief items to be sent to the flood victims and encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to join in

BBNaija Lockdown star, Nengi, recently lent her voice to draw awareness to the flooding in Bayelsa.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a heartfelt video where she spoke on the situation of Bayelsa and how the people there have been cut off from the rest of the country because of the flooding.

The reality star, who seemed emotional about the situation, noted that it was very devastating how lives and properties had been lost and thousands of people displaced because of the flood.

BBNaija star Nengi gets emotional as she cries out over flood in Bayelsa. Photos: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

She also spoke on the hiked prices of foodstuff in the area as well as scarcity. Nengi went ahead to pray for the victims and noted that she had made arrangements for more relief items to be sent to the people in Bayelsa.

Not stopping there, she called on the state and federal government to step up their efforts and encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to do whatever they could to help.

See the touching video below:

Nigerians react as Nengi cries out for help over flooding in Bayelsa

Read what some netizens had to say about her moving video below:

ericapearl_official:

"God bless you for the relief materials you sent and for having such an angelic heart,thank you for always do the best for your people.you are a leader that we all need."

rantngist:

"Awwww . God bless you my Queen. Thank you for all your efforts."

kikiebonie:

"Well done. This is what celebrities should be doing. This is what makes people to be celebrated. You are a queen "

cpbillz:

"Why Won't God Keep Blessing You...LOML For A Reason ❤️❤️❤️"

teradihair:

"You have a very kind heart and may God keep blessing you. May God help the people of Bayelsa."

preciousjohn914:

"May God bless you nengs my sincere prayer's are with Nigerians suffering from this flood."

Williams Uchemba shares video showing high water level under 3rd mainland bridge

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, called the attention of Lagosians to something very important about their safety, and they responded.

The movie star was driving on the 3rd mainland bridge, and he noticed that the water level of the lagoon was on the rise.

He raised an alarm that people should be wary of flood in their area because the Lagos government and earlier told the public that it was coming.

