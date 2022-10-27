Several internet users have reacted to a video that shows a cloth vendor showing off one of the dresses in her stock

The mini dress is the exact replica of a dress sported on Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko

The video generated several reactions from social media who questioned the motive of reposting the clip

A while ago, Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself flaunting her curves in a sheer-infused mini-dress.

Photos of the actress and the boutique owner. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial, @codedblog

Source: Instagram

Recently, a cloth vendor posted a video showing off the same design in her shop. She captioned the video with a 'Wo thanks Destiny', leaving the post open to interpretation.

A blogger reposted the video with a caption claiming the vendor residing in Aba appreciated the actress for patronizing her.

Social media come to Destiny Etiko's defence

Many people who saw the post accused the blogger of trying to take a dig at the big shot actress for shopping in Aba.

Several people took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Check them out below:

chy_dnma_:

"I live in aba and I wear made in aba dresses and I have not died . In fact I bought very good bend down select thrift wears for 500 each yesterday, if I iron am wear an comot, you no go know say na 5h.. I don't have to break a bank to look good. That's one of the benefits of living here."

agwabumma_:

"Was aba clothes made for mad people ?? Isn’t the cloth beautiful on her?"

iblazze__:

"And so?? Is the dress not fine on her?? Let’s start patronizing our own abeg. Or people when dey wear aba no be humans?"

es_thy_omo:

"I don’t get it? No be human being dey wear the Aba?"

iam___mandy:

"I love her already thanks for repping our Nigeria brand "

inemesit_official:

"I really don’t get o, some people fail to realize that there’s nothing that is been produced originally that Aba cannot produce that at times you can’t even differentiate original from Aba, if people do not buy Aba made how will they eat?"

adorable_beadsconcept:

"We are the problem of our own honestly. What is wrong with the cloth?"

big.zina:

"Even tho e fine"

uwa__gold:

"Nor be cloth? Abi e nor fit destiny Wey wear am???"

