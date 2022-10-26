Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Liquorose is earning recognition both home and abroad to the joy of fans

Nigerians are set to vote for her to win as she has been nominated in the African Social Star category of E's People's Choice Awards

Liquorose is up against seven other young stars from different parts of Africa, one of who is Nigerian stylist, Swanky Jerry

Getting international recognition is a big deal, and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Liquorose just made history.

The dancer is the first BBNaija housemate to be nominated on the entertainment news operation popularly known as E platform.

Fans react as Liquorose bags international nomination Photo credit: @liquolions/@eentertainmentafrica

Source: Instagram

Liquorose is up against seven other young people from across Africa and is the second Nigerian on the list.

She has been nominated in the African Social Star category and if her fans take it as a huge deal enough, the dancer might bring the award home.

"@liquorose Has Been Nominated @eentertainmentafrica (PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS) For "AFRICAN SOCIAL STAR"

See the post below:

Liquorose fans react

sheentrepreneurgh:

"We are bringing this award home IJN "

iam.zinny:

"This is a big DEAL ….Congratulations Mufasa, we are bringing this home "

mimie_unstoppable:

"We are bringing it home ,Lions the energy we used during finals votes while she was in the house pliz make that energy x10 this is international."

lupashylet:

"Done❤️lions let's take it home please"

alicekpaka:

"Congratulations my love, everything is not about money pray for devine grace ...A reminder to some yeye fans claiming their has Dollar you can have everything and still not being relevant pray for grace ohooooo❤️"

onyi_presh24:

"E choke izzz goinggggg"

al.freda1830:

"Congratulations queen vote guys"

ronnie_motunde:

" so major. No one deserves it more."

Source: Legit.ng