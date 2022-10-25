Things have turned around for Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Phyna after she won the Level-up season

The reality star has joined the league of celebrity homeowners in Lagos, and she showed it off in a video

Congratulatory messages have rolled in for the BBNaija winner who got emotional over her latest achievement

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna has a lot to be grateful for, starting from the moment she won the show.

The reality star now owns a luxury new house in Lagos, and she took to social media to show off her latest acquisition.

Phyna expressed her gratitude to God after acquiring a house. Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

An emotional Phyna was seen holding her head as she accompanied her video with a praise song from Mercy Chinwo.

She simply captioned the post with 'Amazing God'.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Phyna

ggamb1:

"From the street to the mansion..to think she was always talking about having her own space....indeed big brother change life's....congratulation Phyna"

iamflorencechioma:

"AwwnMay the good lord grant all our request n May we be a source of joy to our parents Congratulations Phyna more to come "

adebisiramatolawamide:

"Congratulations phyna! You deserve to be happy."

nnenna.eze.357:

"Congratulations phyna, God has blessed you our very own bestie "

bagvendorphc:

"Wow see how her life has transformed in just months."

loveth8224:

"Congratulations babe. Keep soaring higher"

mrs_asomani:

"They gon cryyyyyyy chokalistic. Congratulations Hun."

everythingmayowa:

"Happy for her, well deserved."

tope_tomi:

"Thank u God u are so wonderful congratulations phyna"

Fans spoil BBNaija winner Phyna with N5m cheque, money cake, designer shoes

It is indeed a rollercoaster of good times for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2022 winner, Phyna, who continues to receive gifts weeks after leaving the house.

The Level Up star met with her fans and supporters popularly known as Phynation, and they had even more juicy surprises for her.

The dedicated supporters presented Phyna with several gift items that included designer shoes and bags, cakes and a massive money cake.

As if that was not enough, the fans equally presented a cheque of N5 million to their favourite BBNaija 2022 housemate.

Source: Legit.ng