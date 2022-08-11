Former BBNaija season 6 star, Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose sparked hilarious reactions on social media with her recent post

The reality star shared a photo of herself flaunting what looked like her enhanced backside in a lovely orange swimsuit on Instagram

Many of her followers are suggesting that the professional dancer has worked on bums for them to look enhanced

Professional dancer and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shina Ya Eye star, Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose got her fans gushing after she shared new photos of herself online.

The reality star is currently on vacation in Mexico but she decided to pepper her fans back home with new hot photos.

Liquorose flaunts her backside. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

Liquorose debuts the new photos showing off her newly formed backside in an orange swimsuit and gave the post a short caption.

The reality star bares her new curvy derriere backside in the lovely swimsuit and she turned the bare backside for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The photos have sparked hilarious reactions on social media with many fan suggesting that she has worked on her body.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Liquorose's new photos

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Liquorose new photos showing off her newly formed body.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Enny_princy:

"You don resurrect the dead soul for my body."

Baddest_sonia:

"Abeg make Una tell her the truth,her Yash is not yashring,no curves."

Kikiskona:

"Na wetin Emmanuel throwaway be this? such a loss! You look dang sweet."

Angigifty:

"Liquo talk true, you sef don go do yansh, we no go beat you."

Babiebae:

"I'm confused if this is natural or she worked on it, whichever way, the flesh looks so attractive, even if they are not so curvy."

Khloe flaunts her massive backside in birthday video

Former BBNaija housemate, Khloe clocked a new age and the young lady took to social media to celebrate her new age.

In a video that made the rounds online, an elated Khloe was captured dancing as she put her massive 'man-made' backside on display.

Several social media users couldn't help but ask questions about the reality star who used to have slim stature and a moderate backside.

Source: Legit.ng